Nature lovers gathered for a special ceremony last weekend to raise awareness of continuing species decline on Dartmoor.
Thirty people met to recite the names of animals and plants on Dartmoor that are extinct or threatened processed carrying a traditional Shroud for Mother Nature decorated with hand-sewn images of threatened species, which is usually displayed at the Museum of Dartmoor Life (MDL).
Four bearers carried the shroud from Postbridge to the traditional Dartmoor Merript Farm, where a fire-lit ceremony was held in the replica Bronze Age roundhouse.
The felted leaf-cocoon shroud cover was made by 50 people illustrated with granite tors, mossy carpets, birds and a huge Ash Black Slug.
Kristy Turner, MDL manager said: “What a beautiful ceremony and memorable afternoon. Even the sun shone for us. I hope in a small way we are bringing notice to the plight of the flora and fauna of Dartmoor and people will respond.”
Similar ‘setting intention and inviting change ceremonies’ and rituals have been carried out on Dartmoor as long as people lived there.
Inside the roundhouse, the ceremony began with a narration by Kirsteen McNish, followed by reflections on the creative process of making a burial shroud from shroud maker and textile artist Yuli Somme. Helen Bruce of Dartmoor Preservation Society (DPA) and Kristy Turner read a rhythmic call and response piece, listing 60 Dartmoor species which were either at risk, or already extinct.
Carolyn Hillyer sang about the themes of death, renewal and sisterhood in the proto-Celtic language.
A DPA spokesman said: “By knowing the names of the Tormentil Mining Bee, the Fibrous Waxcap and the Meadow Pipit we can then discover what they look like, and what they might need to thrive.
“The shroud asks the provocative questions, is Dartmoor dying? If it is, what are you doing to help it? The answers can be found in the museum exhibition.”
