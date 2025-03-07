VOLUNTEER mountain rescue teams were called out twice to people on Dartmoor on one day.
North Dartmoor Search & Rescue Team was called to two separate incidents on a recent Friday.
The first incident was to a casualty spotted near Irishman's Wall on the moor above Belstone on the morning of Friday, February 28.
The team set out from their Land Rovers parked up in Belstone car park to Higher Tor. The casualty was assessed by a team’s remote rescue medical technician, and taken by the team Land Rovers to an ambulance in Belstone.
Then the team were called out for the second time that day, at 5pm to reports of someone in trouble after falling in the West Okement river near Vellake Corner.
Rescuers set out from Prewley Moor above Sourton and after spotting the casualty, walked towards them. However the person had managed to get out and met his would-be rescuers saying he didn’t need help. After checking him over, the team left him.
