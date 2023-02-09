Any excess donations will be used to support access activities on the Dartmoor aimed at youth groups and young people. These include: Moor Boots (a project to provide, for free, proper footwear and camping equipment to underprivileged children), 'Nights Under the Stars' (NUTS - A project giving children time, funds and resources to spend a day on a Dartmoor farm and a camping night out for the first time), year 7 'discovery sessions' and 'Girls do Dartmoor', creating safe and open spaces for young women to experience the outdoors together.