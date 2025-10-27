A renowned Dartmoor photographer will be releasing his latest book this November.
Chris Chapman has been capturing the lives of Dartmoor locals for the past 50 years, and his new book ‘Hallowed Earth’ will pay homage to the struggles and triumphs of life on the moor.
Chris has had a permanent exhibition in Throwleigh Methodist Chapel since winter 2021 which is funded by the National Heritage Lottery Fund.
His iconic black and white photographs have brought in crowds from across the country and even royalty.
Chris said: “In 2024, Lady Arran of Castle Hill Estate visited an exhibition of my work at Exeter Cathedral. She approached me and asked if I would be interested in making a short film of my work for King Charles. A few weeks later we shot a video of me displaying and talking about my photographs.
“King Charles said he was really touched by the video and the photographs.”
Chris’ timeless images show a different side to Dartmoor with a focus on its inhabitants.
His newest book is a celebration of Chris’ wonderful career as a photographer.
He continued: “I moved to Dartmoor in 1975 on a little three-wheeler and a tiny dark room caravan. I worked as a builder’s mate and on my days off I would photograph local farms or the pony drifts.
“Eventually I had a breakthrough when the Gidleigh Park Hotel purchased 20 photographs for their bedrooms. Since then I’ve worked as a photographer full time.”
Hallowed Earth will be launched at the Providence Methodist chapel in Throwleigh on Saturday November 15 at 10am to 4pm.
Part of the money raised from the book will go towards restoring the methodist chapel.
At the chapel there will be a television screen showing Chris’ work as well as a small exhibition of photographs.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.