In Dartmoor National Park, there were reckoned to be 27 family-friendly campsites, while 66% of restaurants are child-friendly. Dartmoor’s obvious rival, in terms of the South West, is Exmoor National Park, which came third in the list, behind the New Forest National Park and Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, with 61% of walks below 10km and 40 family friendy camp sites as well as 78% of restaurants rated child friendly.