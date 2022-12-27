Dartmoor National Park has just made it on to the list of the among ten top family-friendly hiking spots in the UK, although it was pipped to the post for a higher slot by other national parks countrywide.
Outdoor clothing chain Millets analysed numerous factors, including Trip Advisor reviews, the average length of the walks in the area, nearest beaches, facilities, child-friendly restaurants, average temperatures and number of visitors, to reveal the hiking spots fit for all the family.
Dartmoor came in in tenth place, behind other national parks. The challenging nature of the Dartmoor terrain meant a lower grading on the number of family-friendly walks, with just 9 per cent rated as ‘kid friendly’ compared with top slot holder New Forest National Park. which rated 27 per cent of walks as kid friendy.
In Dartmoor National Park, there were reckoned to be 27 family-friendly campsites, while 66% of restaurants are child-friendly. Dartmoor’s obvious rival, in terms of the South West, is Exmoor National Park, which came third in the list, behind the New Forest National Park and Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, with 61% of walks below 10km and 40 family friendy camp sites as well as 78% of restaurants rated child friendly.