Filming is due to take place on a picturesque hill on Dartmoor near the Warren House Inn pub.
Consent has been granted by Dartmoor National Park Authority (DNPA) for filming on Assycombe Hill.
The hill is known for its prehistoric double row of small standing stones and other manmade stone rings.
Permission has been granted for Mirage Pictures to film on the hill south of Fernworthy Forest, near Postbridge.
Consent has been granted for temporary use of land for filmmaking with associated temporary sets and supporting vehicles for staff accommodation and equipment. The consent also allows for temporary works to provide track for access, parking and storage.
Planners also required the film company under law to show they could add biodiversity value to the site once they had left. The company lodged a plan showing how it would attract more wildlife, especially important on Dartmoor National Park as a protected landscape.
