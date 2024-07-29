A comprehensive survey on moorland bird populations and peatland restoration is taking place on Dartmoor.
The survey is by the South West Peatland Partnership (SWPP), the RSPB, Dartmoor National Park Authority and the Ministry of Defence (MOD).
This survey takes place every few years since 14 years ago to monitor bird species and assess conditions for them to breed and potential breeding numbers.
Peatland restoration on Dartmoor, is important for water and wildlife health, in the face of the climate crisis. The work undertaken by the SWPP to improve the river, stream and underwater functions supporting Dartmoor’s peat bogs is key in diversifying wildlife habitat, preventing peatland erosion and slowing the flow of water leaving the moors.
Moorland bird species are facing decline as habitats are shaped and changed by human activity. Peatland restoration helps these birds, including dunlin or curlew thrive and where future peatland restoration can benefit wildlife.
Eddie Adam, SWPP Monitoring Manager, said: “By refining restoration methods based on RSPB survey data collected this summer, the SWPP can do our bit to help species like the dunlin that rely on water in the landscape for their food, habitat and nesting sites whilst also addressing peatland erosion and improving overall peatland health.”
Helen Booker, RSPB Senior Conservation Officer, said: ““We have seen dunlin numbers respond positively to peatland restoration in previous years as the bogs are able to hold water even in dry years. This year's survey will investigate if that positive trend has continued.”
Oliver Howells, Principal Ecologist for the MOD, said: “Nationally the MOD training estate includes 50,000 hectares of peatland and we are working to support restoration of degraded peat given the multiple benefits this provides for the climate and biodiversity. On Dartmoor we contribute funding from our Conservation Stewardship Fund to support the SWPP.
“Monitoring of breeding wader activity is a good way of assessing habitat change for peatlands and it is possible on Dartmoor thanks to the comprehensive breeding bird surveys carried out previously. We are excited to see if breeding Dunlin numbers in particular have continued to increase.”