A GROUP of five intrepid West Devon cyclists journeying from Land’s End to John O’Groats to raise money for Tavistock Memory Cafe have smashed their fundraising target prior to completing their mission.
Setting an initial target of £2,000, within a week of setting off, the group has already surpassed this figure, which is continuing to rise as they pass the midway point.
The group — Graham Coiley, Brian Martin, Sarah and Peter Jones and Bill McOwan — set off from Land’s End last Tuesday (August 8), passing through Tavistock the following day to cheers and applause from friends, family and cafe volunteers, and are striving to complete their circuitous 1,000 mile journey in 15 days, covering at least 70 miles a day, all to raise vital funds for those living with dementia and their families who the Memory Cafe support.
Heather Rayne, coordinator of the Memory Cafe said: “To complete this cycling journey is an amazing thing to do — it really is fantastic. Graham is chair of trustees for the cafe and a member of Tavistock Wheelers Cycling Club, so ideas to raise funds are always in his mind.
“The group has been sending through messages and pictures on WhatsApp and we’re tracking their progress through Strava. We last heard from them as they finished day seven in Lancashire. People are asking them about their cycle everywhere they go and when they find out more, they’re always keen to help, especially giving them cake! The last place they stopped at for the night, the staff went round with a collection pot asking for donations. They’re still steaming on happily and really seem to be enjoying themselves.
“As keen cyclers, they’ve been training hard for this for a good few months now, having formed a plan to complete this challenge earlier in the year, which has been very well organised.”
The Memory Cafe is run entirely by volunteers and offers social activities, carer information and therapeutic sessions, helping with the challenges of living with dementia. The group’s cycling mission is also helping to keep the cafe going at a time when membership is increasing.
Heather said: “The cafe has so many new members coming in right now, so every penny the group raises is going straight to those who need it; West Devon has a growing population of people living with dementia and there is little statutory service support so it’s down to volunteer groups to provide for those people and their families.
“We run the Memory Cafe twice a month, with two sessions on each occasion. We’re starting cognitive stimulation therapy next month, a new talking therapy which helps to boost conidence and reduce feelings of lonliness.”
If you’d like to donate to the group, their fundraising page is at: www.justgiving.com/campaign/tmc-lejog-cycle