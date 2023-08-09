“The group has been sending through messages and pictures on WhatsApp and we’re tracking their progress through Strava. We last heard from them as they finished day seven in Lancashire. People are asking them about their cycle everywhere they go and when they find out more, they’re always keen to help, especially giving them cake! The last place they stopped at for the night, the staff went round with a collection pot asking for donations. They’re still steaming on happily and really seem to be enjoying themselves.