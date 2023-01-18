The 2022 Cycling Time Trials National 25 Mile Championships promoting secretary Martin Williams and team member Kath Fletcher were invited to the recent Champions’ Centenary Luncheon at Staverton Park, near Daventry.
Tavistock Wheeler Kath Fletcher (pictured left) was presented with her gold medal and the winning team shield.
Their names are now engraved onto this historic trophy.
Presenting were Denise Burton-Cole (middle), former winner of this shield and a former National Road Race champion herself, and the daughter of the legendary Beryl Burton and Andrea Parish (Chair of Cycling Time Trials).
The Tavistock Wheelers were joined on their luncheon by guest of honour, chief sports reporter of The Telegraph Newspapers, Jeremy Wilson. He was interviewed by master of ceremonies Dr. Michael Hutchinson.
Jeremy is the author of the book, Beryl: In search of Britain’s Greatest Athlete.
Hannah Worth and Hannah Smith were absent with other commitments.