A cyclist remains in hospital after a serious road traffic collision in the Highampton area on Saturday, August 9.
The incident took place at around 11.30am on Saturday, August 9 on an unclassified road between Highampton and Hatherleigh.
As a result of the collision the rider sustained serious head injuries and was taken to hospital. He remains in hospital for treatment.
The road was closed while an investigation was carried out at the scene.
Investigating officers are looking for witnesses who saw the collision and may know if a second vehicle was involved.
Anyone with any relevant information and dashcam footage is asked contact to the police via their website or by calling 101 quoting log 646 of 9 August.
