Gulworthy parish councillor Wendy Miller said: ‘People are coming all the way up here to Gulworthy, following the diversion route to access Crowndale Road from the west and finding they can’t dump anything but green waste. As a result, the neighbouring entrance to the quarry has a had loads of stuff dumped in it. The entrance is now filling up with a big pile of rubbish bags. I know fly tipping occurs in nearby woods down the lane even when the centre is open as normal but I think now people are just feeling inclined to add their rubbish to the pile. I have reported this to West Devon Borough Council.’