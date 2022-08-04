Crowds return in their droves to popular show at Chilsworthy
LCCP Show
ORGANISERS of the Latchley, Chilsworthy and Coxpark Show reported a bumper year after people flocked in their droves to the event on July 30 to enjoy a local show at its best.
The LCCP returned to Chilsworthy after a break of two years due to covid with all the popular attractions from the dog show to the horse classes, flower and vegetable show, arts and crafts activities and a special Viking and Saxon reenactment.
Chairman of the show committee Chris Harris said it was a wonderful day with a really good turnout.
‘Everyone is glad to see the show back,’ she said. ‘It’s a lot of hard work to put the show together and I would like to thank everyone who has helped. We would now love to get some new helpers and committee members to keep the show running into the future.’
Local rector Rev Chris Painter said he had been coming to the show for many years and it was amazing: ‘This event brings the whole community together but today we have also seen people coming from further afield too. It showcases all the local talent and we have a lot of it in this parish.’
Cup winners were: Steve Hobbs, Cox Park (vegetables, fruit, pot plants, flowers), Maggi Murray, Chilsworthy (floral art, handicraft), Sue Nattle, Latchley (cookery), Jane Field, Chilsworthy (preserves), Sarah Hatton, Dimson (wine), Nicky Pratten, Sydenham Damerel (needlework), Pat Keenan, Chilsworthy (art), Athwenna Irons, Cox Park (photography), Val Hearn, Kelly Bray (most points by WI member), Dorothy Spiller, Gunnislake (miniature garden 4yrs and under), Elsie Alford-Thurlow, Chilsworthy (art 5-7yrs, junior cup), Henry Alford-Thurlow, Chilsworthy (art 8-11 yrs), Annabel Lowry, Bere Alston and Sophie Ball, Saltash (joint winners junior photography), Charlotte Tait, St Ann’s Chapel (senior section cup), P B Rowse, South Petherwin (hand knitting), Polly Tait, St Ann’s Chapel (best photograph) Annabel Lowry (best exhibit in show), Simon Mitchell (best presented vintage vehicle), Macy Snell, Carkeel (most points in horse/pony show and best fnacy dress), Ziva Corrigan (pony judge would most like to take home, most promising young rider).
