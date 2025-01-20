A PEDESTRIAN crossing at St Ann’s Chapel is welcome news, say local councillors – but a long overdue measure on a dangerous and busy road.
Calstock Parish Council members have heard in the past week that Cornwall Council had confirmed a signalised crossing on the A390 “subject to a safety audit” and that the crossing would be in place by March 2026.
A new pedestrian refuge island has been criticised by local people as being of little use as it is too narrow for parents with pushchairs to use safely – and because lorries wanting to turn down to Albaston have to go onto the wrong side of the road in order to make the turning around the island.
The refuge is set to be removed, local councillors have been told.
Cornwall Councillor Dorothy Kirk has campaigned hard for safety improvements on the A390 for more than 12 years.
She said: “I’m relieved about the crossing, but I’m frustrated about the waste of money and time putting in a refuge that wouldn’t and couldn’t ever work.
“I’m glad that they’ve acknowledged the failings of that scheme and the need for a signalised crossing, so that children and older people can cross the road safely.
“There are two pelican crossings in Gunnislake put in 20 years ago, so we couldn’t understand why we couldn’t have one in St Ann’s Chapel.”
Cllr Kirk continued: “The next stage of road improvements at St Ann’s Chapel will, I hope, be to extend the 40mph zone. We currently have two fields of caravans with an exit straight onto a road with a national speed limit and no pavement. It wouldn’t be a very big measure, but it would recognise the inherent dangers of the site and deal with them.”
Local parish councillor John Wells praised Cllr Kirk for her “tireless efforts” on safety improvements. He said: “The crossing was promised in 2023 when Wainhomes got permission for 150 houses.
“The road is dangerous. We have around 600 kids of primary school age going to school in the two nearest schools.”
In Speedwatch on Thursday, January 16, 772 vehicles passed through St Ann’s Chapel in the course of one hour. On the Saturday, said Cllr Wells, 28 motorists had been reported for speeding.
In a statement, Cornwall Council said: “We are continuing to investigate the best options for pedestrian safety at St Ann’s Chapel, such as a signalised crossing, and funding will be made available later this year.
“Initial funding from the Government’s Integrated Transport Allocation was insufficient to cover a crossing. There have also been issues with the site due to underground utilities, a narrow carriageway and footway width and its closeness to the junction.
“With the funding available we installed two speed cameras which have resulted in a positive speed reduction through St Ann’s Chapel, and remaining funding has gone towards installing a pedestrian refuge.
“We will be carrying out further design work in the coming months to ascertain the best pedestrian option for the location and plans would then go out to public consultation.”