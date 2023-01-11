Devon-born crime author Rebecca Tope is giving a talk to fans about her writing and to answer questions at Tavistock Library on Friday, 27 January from 2.30pm.
Rebecca has written three major murder mystery series, one of which is set in Devon and features Devon detective Den Cooper. Her books are set in real villages and her characters inspired by people living ordinary lives in the countryside. She is also a ghost writer for books based on the TV series Rosemary and Thyme.
For more information contact Tavistock Library on 01822 612218 or go to https://www.devonlibraries.org.uk