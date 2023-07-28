BRIDESTOWE maintained their grip on top spot in the B Division with a 59-run home win over Cullompton, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.
Dan Fogerty’s men did not look in good place after being bowled out for 132, but they turned the tables on Cullompton to claim a win that stretched their lead over Bideford at the top to 18 points.
An added bonus for Fogerty and co was second-placed Bideford’s defeat at home by Chudleigh.
Four wickets for Jason Parr (4-26), three for Trevor Gwandu (3-11) and two for James Vincent in the embers of the innings combined to dismiss Bridestowe for 132.
James Ewen made a studious 31 opening-up and Leon Horn added a cautious 35 after going in at 28 for four.
Cullompton were all out for 73 with no one making more than Lee Hooper (14). Next best on 13 was Dan King.
Craig Penberthy (3-12) shaded the bowling honours for Bridestowe from Tallan Burns (2-30) and Tom Pengelly (2-8).