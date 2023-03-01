Tavistock Police have reported an increase in anti-social behaviour in the town, including eggs and stones being thrown at cars and disruption in the library.
Following a long period in which such behaviour has not been observed in the town, anti-social behaviour has recently risen in the last two weeks, with police having to utilise specific anti-social behaviour measures to stamp this out.
An incident in which teenagers were observed throwing eggs and stones at passing cars on Plymouth Road at an entrance to the Meadows was recently reported to police via 101.
An ongoing matter concerning disruption in the library recently involved a group of the same individuals which escalated over a number of days, which was brought to the police’s attention.
PC Wayne Thielmann of Tavistock Police said: ‘The neighbourhood team have been making enquiries to locate the persons involved and have identified some youths who will be appropriately dealt with as part of the ASB escalation process which has been successfully used in the passed.
‘With the evenings now drawing out there are more children out and about in the evenings; a rise in anti-social behaviour is not uncommon at this time of year with the next age group coming through, being allowed to stay out later or go out with friends — it’s very rarely the same people who have previously been spoken to. Parents are asked to have a conversations with their youngsters about what is appropriate and not appropriate ways to behave when they are out with friends.
‘If anyone is subject to or witnesses any anti social behaviour then please contact the police on 101.’
The ASB escalation process involves police working with an officer from West Devon Borough and South Hams District Councils, involving three tiers of action. The first is a letter home from police, the second another letter from the council delivered in person to the recipient and the final stage sees an individual issued an acceptable behaviour contract.
PC Thielmann has praised the escalation process as a ‘really good tool’ in cutting down on anti-social behaviour, often seeing a significant compliance rate at the first stage.
Additionally, a large quantity of disposable vapes have recently been dumped in the River Tavy and the town canal in the past week. A handful of local residents, including a group of schoolchildren, fished over 80 vapes out of the water in the space of four days, taking to local community groups on social media to share pictures of what they had retrieved, with messages asking whomever was responsible to refrain from such irresponsible dumping.
Whilst there has been a rise across the country in the number of people under the age of 18 using vapes and e-cigarettes, police believe these are isolated incidents of dumping and have stated that their focus is on educating young people on this matter whilst retaining the right to confiscate such products from those underage found in possession of them.