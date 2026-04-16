A man has been jailed for 11 years with a further three years to be served on licence after bursting into two homes and launching ferocious attacks on two women and two children.
Brandon Wyatt struck one woman repeatedly with a wrench and kicked two children in the head.
Wyatt, 22, from Plymouth, appeared at Plymouth Crown Court for sentencing on Wednesday, April 15, having pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to grievous bodily harm with intent, grievous bodily harm and two assaults occasioning actual bodily harm.
Restraining orders lasting 20 years were put in place on him to protect the victims.
The court heard that on the afternoon of January 10 2025 Wyatt attended a property in the North Prospect area of Plymouth.
He entered shouting and screaming, grabbed a woman inside by the hair and started to punch and kick her.
Wyatt produced a wrench and continued to attack the victim. causing deep cuts to her head and hands.
Wyatt then travelled to Plympton by taxi and got out without paying his fare.
He then forced entry to another address, where the first victim’s sister lived, by smashing in the rear door with a plant pot before punching the woman inside and kicking two children in the face.
One of the children suffered facial fractures, with the other child and adult suffering swelling and bruising.
A manhunt was mobilised by the police who caught up with Wyatt on Derriford Road with help from the police helicopter. He was then arrested.
Officer in the case, Detective Constable Shaun McKenzie-Lenden said after the sentencing hearing: “We welcome the sentence given to Brandon Wyatt at Plymouth Crown Court today for two separate incidents of extreme violence over the course of one day.
“Wyatt attacked two women – one of whom with a weapon – and two children. One of his victims suffered significant head injuries which may have on another day proved fatal.
“This was a shocking and ferocious episode of violence. I would like to praise the bravery of the victims for supporting the police investigation.
“I hope they are now able to put this behind them and feel some closure.”
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