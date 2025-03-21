DEVON County Council (DCC) has committed to putting residents of the county first as it develops plans for local government reorganisation in the county.
The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) wants to simplify local government, doing away with the ‘two-tier’ system in which district councils deliver services such as kerbside bin collections and local park maintenance while county authorities take responsibility for highways, schools and social care.
Instead the Government wants unitary authorities, with combined duties, across England.
Devon County Council is working on a detailed assessment of populations, service demands and economic opportunities.
The council’s focus is on ‘getting this right for Devon’, taking an evidence-based approach to assessing the best options with financial sustainability paramount.
Council leaders believe a new model offers the chance to eliminate duplication, simplify structures, and unlock efficiencies, ensuring resources are invested in frontline services rather than administration.
Local accountability will be strengthened, with decisions made closer to communities, empowering residents to shape their future, DCC says.
Devon County Council leader James McInnes said: ‘Local Government Reorganisation (LGR) represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create a system which is more efficient and effective and is better able to support people’s prosperity, health and quality of life.
‘It is absolutely vital that we continue to engage communities across our rural, coastal and urban areas in co-designing these proposals.’
Working with myriad community partners DCC is assessing the pros and cons of the following potential models:
• Two unitary authorities – one covering Plymouth and another covering the rest of Devon;
• A two unitary north Devon/South Devon split, with one council for Plymouth, Teignbridge, South Hams and Torbay and another for Exeter, East Devon, North Devon, Torridge, West Devon and Mid Devon;
• A two unitary south west and north east split, with one council for Plymouth, South Hams and West Devon and another for Exeter, East Devon, Torbay, Teignbridge, North Devon, Torridge and Mid Devon;
• A three unitary option of Plymouth, greater Exeter (formed of Exeter, East Devon and Mid Devon) and the rest of Devon;
• A three unitary option, with Plymouth remaining on existing boundaries, a new unitary council formed of Exeter, East Devon, Mid Devon, North Devon and Torridge and another made up of Torbay, South Hams, Teignbridge and West Devon