Calstock Arts are thrilled to include, country music, a new genre for them, in their 2024 programme.
My Darling Clementine, the sobriquet of spouses Michael Weston King and Lou Dalgleish, began as a homage to classic country duets of the 60s and 70s á la George & Tammy and Johnny & June.
Their career has progressed over the years with their 2011 debut ‘How Do You Plead?” called “The greatest British country record ever made” by Country Music People.
Their latest album “Country Darkness” is a collaboration with keyboard genius Steve Nieve (The Attractions / The Imposters), which sees them reinterpreting the country songs of Elvis Costello.
My Darling Clementine will be performing at the Old Chapel at 8pm on Saturday, February 3.
The first half is a selection of songs from the five My Darling Clementine albums; a trip through the back catalogue, which includes many of their most well known songs.
The second set is largely the ‘songs of Elvis Costello’, from their last album.
During the past nine years they have played over 800 shows around the world, won numerous awards with their wry yet heart-on-sleeve song-craft spotlighting the vagaries of romance and the human condition, and their match-made-in-heaven harmonies.
If you’re a fan of Country, Folk, Americana, or even Soul and Blues, this is a gig for you.
For more information or to hear their music visit: https://calstockarts.org/event/3-february-2024-my-darling-clementine/