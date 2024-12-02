A LEADING West Devon councillor is urging the borough council to condemn the Government’s farm inheritance tax plans as “a shameful betrayal of farmers”.
Cllr Neil Jory, leader of the West Devon Borough Council Conservative group, opposes the new inheritance tax of 20 per cent tax on land worth more than £1m. He said the new Labour Government had “let down” farmers by breaking their promise not to introduce a family farm tax.
Farmers claim the tax will jeopardise the future of relatively small family farms like those in West Devon, making them too costly to pass onto relatives. In so doing, it will reduce the country’s ability to produce its own food.
Cllr Jory is asking that the council leader Mandy Ewings write to the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Steve Reed expressing ‘dismay’ at the move and calling on the Government to abandon the tax.
As lead councillor for the economy on WDBC, he also wants to engage with local farmers, asking them how the council can support them.
Cllr Jory has tabled the motion for next Tuesday’s full council meeting (December 10) formally asking for the council’s support.
He said: “West Devon contains a significant number of family-owned farms, many of which have been in the same family for generations, which make a significant contribution to food security, the local and national economy, rural community stability, the nature and scope of farming in our area, the custodianship of the environment, biodiversity and the protection of native species of fauna and flora.
“The recent 2024 autumn Budget change to Inheritance tax relief announced by the Government will introduce a family farm tax and have a detrimental impact on the maintenance of family farms and farmers’ ability to pass on their farms to the next generation.”