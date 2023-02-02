A LOCAL borough councillor has encouraged residents of the Bere peninsula to report anti social behaviour to the police in order for the issue to be tackled.
Bere Ferrers ward borough councillor Angela Blackman has been contacted by residents of Bere Alston and Bere Ferrers to discuss and report incidents of anti social behaviour, but, after speaking with police, has stated that in order for incidents to be investigated, they must be formally reported to the police.
In a recent email to Cllr Blackman, PC Wayne Thielmann said: ‘We have not had any reports of ASB from the village for a long time. We have recently received contact from a user of the parish hall however this was only on January 27. That is the only report we have received in recent months. I have responded to that individual with advice and requesting information on the youths involved so we can take positive action against them.
‘Now that the neighbourhood team are aware of the current issues in the village we will conduct the relevant patrols. I would hope that by carrying these out and dealing with the culprits, it will alleviate the problem. If after a couple of months things still do not improve please feel free to come back to us and we can revisit the issue.
‘Please encourage your community to report any issues to the police. This can be done through calling 101 or emailing [email protected] We will have further meet the police events in the village in 2023 which will be advertised on social media.’