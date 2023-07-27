Residents on the Bere peninsula have thanked their ward borough councillor Angela Blackman for arranging monthly grass cuts of the Bere Alston churchyard by West Devon Borough Council.
A number of residents had originally approached Cllr Blackman over the condition of the churchyard, which they believe had become significantly overgrown and dangerous.
Cllr Blackman said: “I have had it confirmed by the borough council that a monthly cut will be undertaken regardless of objection, with the exception of no mow May.
“It’s really imporant that family and friends are able to be with their loved ones buried in the yard safely, without danger of injury.”