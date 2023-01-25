A COUNCILLOR surgery is being held in St Dominic this weekend by Cornwall Councillor and Callington Town Councilllor, Andrew Long.
The surgery will take place on Saturday (February 4) at the village hall in St Dominic from 10am until 12 noon.
