COMMUNITIES such as Callington now have access to a council grant to support their ambitions for their high streets to make improvements to benefit residents and businesses.
The Town Delivery Fund launched by Cornwall Council offers grants ranging from £5,000 to £100,000 to fund activities including providing alternative use for vacant or underused premises such as pop-up shops and initiatives promoting community/mixed uses and increased footfall.
For further visit the council website at: https://www.cornwall.gov.uk/