Local projects are encouraged to bid for £1.885m of Good Growth Programme funding to help to tackle deprivation and level up communities across Cornwall.
Cornwall Council is launching the first grants from the community levelling up element of the Good Growth Programme. Open to all communities, bids to the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly community levelling up fund are especially welcome from parishes and villages that may not have seen major benefits from other funding sources. However, applications from all areas of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly will be considered.
Those encouraged to apply can include community organisations, community interest companies, businesses, faith groups and town or parish councils seeking investment of £5,000 to £200,000 for: refurbishing or creating new buildings on high streets and neighbourhood shopping areas, community and neighbourhood infrastructure and engagement schemes to support community involvement in decision making in local regeneration.
Applications will be prioritised if they demonstrate sustainable and low carbon approaches to community regeneration and set out how people and skills opportunities can be included as part of wider project delivery. All activity must demonstrate how it will complement and not duplicate mainstream and other funded activity.
Cllr Louis Gardner, Cornwall Council portfolio holder for economy said: 'The Government has approved the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Good Growth Investment Plan, which sets out how the £132million Shared Prosperity Fund will be spent. The three-year investment plan prioritises support for local businesses and communities as well as boosts to residents’ job skills. All projects will contribute to creating a sustainable future with more skilled jobs, greener and more inclusive work opportunities and investments in communities and places.
'We’re now ready to begin awarding contracts to successful applicants who submitted projects to the first round of funding and to launch this latest initiative where communities can get involved in the levelling up agenda. The Community Levelling Up Programme will enable us to engage residents across Cornwall and Isles of Scilly in looking at how they can contribute to regenerating the places in which they live.'
Applications for the funding are open now until the end of January 2023 and funded projects will have until the end of March 2024 to complete their projects.
Potential applicants will be able to access advice and support through the Community Levelling Up team, which is hosted by Cornwall Council, who can help them develop their funding bid.
For more information on the Community Levelling Up Programme visit: https://www.cornwall.gov.uk/business-trading-and-licences/economic-development/community-levelling-up-programme/