CALLINGTON Town Council is reminding dog owners about ‘No Dogs’ sites in the town.
The council stated: ‘We have PSPOs ( Public Space Protection Orders) on our Saltash Recreation Ground and on Launceston Road Recreation Ground.
‘This means that no dogs are allowed in either of these spaces.
‘Persons found to be breaching this order will be liable for up to a £1,000 fine under the Anti-Social Behaviour and Crime & Policing Act 2014.’
