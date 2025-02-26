DEVON County Council does not have an official strategy for Artificial Intelligence (AI) nor does it plan to develop one, a Freedom of Information (FOI) request has revealed.
The FOI further revealed that the council does not have a specific team, department or individual responsible for overseeing any sort of AI strategy or implementation thereof.
However, the council did say that it had undertaken risk assessments regarding the implementation of AI technologies.
The Mid-Devon Advertiser asked ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot developed by OpenAI, what it thought about Devon County Council not having an official strategy.
ChatGPT said: ‘It is interesting that Devon County Council doesn't have an official AI strategy, especially given how rapidly AI is developing and transforming various sectors, including public services.
‘AI can offer significant benefits in areas like healthcare, education, transportation, and even local governance by improving efficiency, reducing costs, and enhancing decision-making processes.
‘Without a strategy in place, there's a risk that the council might miss opportunities to leverage these technologies in ways that could directly benefit the local population.
‘An AI strategy would help ensure that AI adoption is done ethically, with a focus on transparency, fairness, and accountability.
‘On the flip side, it's also possible that the council might be taking a cautious approach, weighing the potential risks and challenges that AI adoption could bring, such as data privacy concerns, job displacement, or ethical dilemmas.
‘Crafting a strategy could require significant time, resources, and collaboration across various departments and stakeholders to ensure it's done in a responsible and sustainable manner.
‘It would be great to see Devon County Council take steps towards exploring AI in a structured way, with a clear vision for its future use in local government services.
‘What do you think about the council's decision?’