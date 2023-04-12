A council spokesperson said: ‘The council always welcomes receiving constructive feedback regarding our projects and activities which is then taken into account in future planning processes and we were pleased to hear that the member of public appreciated our response both on site and with our follow up communication by telephone. That being said, we commend our external contractors and in-house workmen that carried out essential maintenance works over two days in extreme adverse weather conditions, ensuring minimal disruption to the public and businesses, whilst taking into consideration health and safety and access throughout the duration, when practical.’