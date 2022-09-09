Could Rita become the next calendar girl?
Subscribe newsletter
A proud dog owner is asking a worldwide audience to vote for her disabled pet so she can feature in a charity calendar.
Rita, six, a red-headed beauty, from Buckland Monachorum, is presently using her winning smile to beguile people to vote for her online.
However, Rita is a bubbly, irrepressible character who did not let the major injury slow her down and she gets around with her housemate Peppa, 11, also a disabled dog with two paralysed rear legs, as if she was born to scamper round the moor near her home or on the beach with only two legs.
Both have adapted amazingly well to life on only two legs, thanks to each having a wheelchair which have been provided by the dogs’ owner Jenna, a children’s home manager, who created a charity to help owners of disabled dogs.
Jenna, adopted Rita from Romania who was being cared for and supported by Sirius Animal Rescue, after being hit by a car and suffered extreme injuries including a spinal injury, resulting in paralysis.
Both dogs are close friends and playmates, given new leases of life thanks to Jenna’s charity Peppa’s Place which she named after the adopted Boxer crossed with a Lurcher. The charity was set up in 2020 to loan dog wheelchairs. It has 60 chairs on loan and more than 1,000 members.
Meanwhile, Rita has entered a Worldwide Handicapped Pets calendar contest, where she is in the final round to gain her spot: Vote at https://www.handicappedpets.com/calendar-contest/ Jenna said: ‘If Rita makes it into the calender it will be great for our charity to help raise awareness. It’s surprising how many people have never seen a dog in a wheelchair and sadly, some vets still suggest putting a dog to sleep for having similar disabilities to our dogs. I know if they could witness the happiness and see the adventures they go on they would change their minds.’
Jenna added: ‘Peppa was paralysed four years ago, simply chasing a ball in the garden. At that time we had no experience or knowledge about disabled dogs and didn’t know how to get help. We thought the worst as we worried she wouldn’t have a quality of life. The bond you have with a disabled dog is very special.
‘Getting her a wheelchair has been massive for her, returning her independence and allowing her to be a dog again and run free. Rita’s a great example of a disabled dog living a full and happy life. They run on the beach, explore the moors and swim in the river. I don’t believe they know the’re disabled. There’s nothing that they can’t do, dogs adapt so very quickly. We understand how frightening and expensive the whole process is and other dogs are not as lucky as ours.’ Peppa’s Place fundraises to buy wheelchairs to loan as every dog deserves the chance of being mobile again.’
Meanwhile, Rita, initially being fostered, captured her family’s hearts and fitted in so well with Peppa and third dog, able-bodied Ralf, that she stayed and all three join the family on the beach, camping and at music festivals.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |