Meanwhile, Rita has entered a Worldwide Handicapped Pets calendar contest, where she is in the final round to gain her spot: Vote at https://www.handicappedpets.com/calendar-contest/ Jenna said: ‘If Rita makes it into the calender it will be great for our charity to help raise awareness. It’s surprising how many people have never seen a dog in a wheelchair and sadly, some vets still suggest putting a dog to sleep for having similar disabilities to our dogs. I know if they could witness the happiness and see the adventures they go on they would change their minds.’