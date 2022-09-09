‘Getting her a wheelchair has been massive for her, returning her independence and allowing her to be a dog again and run free. Rita’s a great example of a disabled dog living a full and happy life. They run on the beach, explore the moors and swim in the river. I don’t believe they know the’re disabled. There’s nothing that they can’t do, dogs adapt so very quickly. We understand how frightening and expensive the whole process is and other dogs are not as lucky as ours.’ Peppa’s Place fundraises to buy wheelchairs to loan as every dog deserves the chance of being mobile again.’