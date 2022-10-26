COST OF LIVING: Local chef Ben Stevens’ affordable meal ideas
With the ever-increasing cost of living, I’m going to try and share some interesting recipe ideas that hopefully won’t break the bank, writes chef Ben Stevens of the Leaping Salmon.
Using local and seasonal produce should help reduce your costs as well as the cost on the environment. Feel free to substitute ingredients with whatever you have available and even what is reduced price in the shops.
This week I want to share a dish that’s just gone on our menu at pub. It is shooting season after all and there should be an abundance of affordable pheasant in the local butchers over the coming weeks.
Stews are great dishes for using up leftover ingredients and cheaper cuts of meat, providing hearty suppers to warm you up inside. This is a great one pot recipe, and doesn’t need hours of cooking, so hopefully will keep your energy cost down, too.
Pheasant and pearl barley stew
Pheasant breast
Pearl barley
Carrots, onions, mushrooms, fennel, leeks
Vegetable stock
Chicken stock
Thyme and rosemary
Salt and pepper
Method
Cut the pheasant breasts into small chunks, season with salt and pepper, and gently brown in vegetable oil in a big saucepan. When partly cooked add some chopped onions and gently fry together for a few minutes. Once the onions are softened add some chopped carrots, fennel, and leeks (or whatever vegetables need using up) and stir together at a low heat. Mix some stock in a jug, I like to mix different stocks to give different combinations of flavour. Good vegetable stock should be really fragrant and when mixed with meat stock adds an extra element of complexity. Make enough stock to cover the meat and vegetables and pour into the pan and stir. Add some rosemary and thyme if you have them. Bring to the boil. Now it’s time to add the pearl barley, I use roughly 100g per person, but use as much or as little as you want as this is a very cost-effective ingredient. Simmer the mix for about 30 minutes, topping up with hot water as the barley expands and absorbs the liquid. You should have a rich and satisfying stew, with loads of flavour.
