Cornwall Council is inviting everyone to have their say on possible changes to the way it allocates social housing throughout the county in a new survey.
With social housing in high demand in the county, this consultation asks a series of questions around four main themes that the council has identified as needing review regarding its housing register: how homes are let, the common assessment framework, applying for a home and the allocations policy.
The survey closes at 5pm on Friday, August 25 and can be accessed using the following link: https://shorturl.at/eQYZ9