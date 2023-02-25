The Cornwall Pride bus took a tour around the county today (Saturday) stopping off in Callington to bring 'some colour, love and inspiration' on a dull and chilly day.
The tour, which is about bringing everyone together and celebrating everyone's uniqueness, also stopped in Launceston, Camelford, Liskeard, Looe, Torpoint, Lostwithiel and St Blazey.
CEO of Cornwall Pride Matthew Kenworthy Gomes said: Cornwall Pride celebrates and delivers our Come Out For Cornwall Pride Bus which is designed to reach out into rural communities, to able to support communities that do not necessarily have dedicated representation of the LGBTQ+ community, to share Cornwall Pride values and internal values of support, awareness and celebration.'
He said they had chosen February to do the tour as "Pride was not just about summer" and at this time of the year when it was a bit miserable they wanted to bring colour, sunshine, inspiration and love into the community.
People attending joined in with songs and chants to banish the winter blues.
Callington Tesco community champion Juliet Williams, who is a committee member for Not Alone Plymouth, a trans/non binary support group and director of Plymouth Pride said: "It is great to give people a chance to celebrate who they are where they are. The big pride events in Plymouth and Tavistock are great but to be able to celebrate in your own town is amazing."
See our sister paper The Cornish Times' live updates of the tour at https://www.cornish-times.co.uk/news/cornwall-pride-bus-goes-on-tour-around-the-county-updates-597401?fbclid=IwAR2ky5xvLnDCXdw24phE8mAIs2l8N3Dgzl_VKk-HAVsM8O84hdVMXhTXQQw