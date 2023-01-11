A holiday cottage company has revealed that Cornwall is amongst the top 10 wellness hotspots in the UK.
FBM Holidays has conducted research into the UK’s wellness hotspots to add to people’s prospective travel list. Having reviewed every area of the UK to collate this data, the results show that the South West is the UK’s wellness capital, with with Cornwall scoring seventh in the top 10 list.
Each area was scored on multiple ranking factors, including Blue Flag beaches, wellness centres, health restaurants, national parks and park runs and average life expectancy.