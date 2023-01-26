Kirsty Hickson, chair of the independent remuneration panel said in the foreword to her report: “There were a number of consistent themes reported throughout the evidence gathering process, these were most notably: the impact of the cost of living crisis on members’ abilities to ‘make ends meet’ and potentially posing a barrier to individuals standing for election; an increase in the work for members since the reduction in numbers to 87 from 123 in 2021, particularly as there had been no changes to the council’s governance structure; a challenge to the application of a public service discount; and that whilst there have been benefits brought by new ways of working, this has also led to some increase in intensity of virtual meetings, sometimes running ‘back-to-back’.”