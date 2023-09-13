Cornwall Council’s Cabinet committee has approved a balanced draft budget plan for 2024/25 following a meeting last Wednesday (September 13).
It is the earliest a draft budget has been produced, allowing members to scrutinise the proposals in depth before a final budget plan is approved.
Nationally, the Local Government Association has identified a funding gap of £5 billion for local authorities to keep services at their present level until 2026.
Cllr David Harris, deputy leader of Cornwall Council and portfolio holder for resources, said: “Once again, it has been a very difficult budget challenge. Our current budget assumptions include a rise in council tax of 4.99 per cent, including a two per cent adult social care precept for 2024/25, equating to an increase of £1.73 per week on a Band D property. It is not a decision that has been taken easily as we are fully aware of the impact that increasing council tax has on our residents, particularly during a cost-of-living crisis.’’
Now the plans are subject to an eight-week public consultation, alongside scrutiny from within the council itself. Residents are now being encouraged to have their say by the council; information about the budget and an online survey is available with Let’s Talk Cornwall here: https://letstalk.cornwall.gov.uk/budget-24-25