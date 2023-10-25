Cornwall Council’s adult education service has been rated ‘good’ by the government’s education watchdog Ofsted.
It was praised for creating an “inclusive environment that fosters high levels of respect” leaving learners feeling “welcomed and valued, enabling them to learn effectively and gain self-confidence”.
Community courses were made accessible to people living in areas of deprivation and “help bring people together in their communities and reduce social isolation”. Cornwall Adult Education was also commended for helping people into work, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds.
The report is available on the Ofsted website.