A local football club have announced their new controversial sponsor, an Only Fans model who had sex with over 1,000 men in one day.
Bonnie Blue is the new sponsor for Calstock FC after one of the players revealed to the group that Bonnie was his cousin.
The football club that dub themselves ‘a drinking team with a football problem’, took advantage of the celebrity connection and asked Bonnie to be their new away kit sponsor.
Tia Emma Billinger, known professionally as Bonnie Blue, is an English pornographic film actress. She has been controversial for creating sexual content with university students and married men.
She’s most famously known for having sex with 1,057 men in one day.
Bonnie and her management agreed to sponsor the Division Two team which sees a royal blue shirt with a ‘BB’ and ‘Up the Bonnie Blue Bees’ on the back.
Ben Williams, Calstock FC player, said: “What makes it so comical is that we’re not the best football club but we’re sponsored by one of the most famous woman on the planet. We’ve received some hate online but at the end of the day it’s just a football shirt and a good-looking football shirt at that.”
“It’s been a problem for some of the older lads who are married with kids, their partners weren’t happy, but the younger boys of the team very much enjoy the fact that they are sponsored by Bonnie Blue.”
The club announced their controversial collaboration on instagram with a reel that has over 800 thousand viewers.
In the announcement post, they wrote: “This collaboration goes beyond mere branding. It symbolises our commitment to embrace boldness, innovation, and a spirit of fearless individuality on and off the pitch.”
Ben said that Bonnie was “very generous” with her donation but wasn’t sure if she will make the trip to Calstock to watch a game.