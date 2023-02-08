A ONCE thriving row of roadside trees has been reduced to stumps in West Devon.
The cutting of a row of trees about half a mile long, on the right side of the road driving out of Tavistock towards Gunnislake has been described as ‘savage’.
The issue was raised at a Tavistock Town Council meeting last Tuesday (February 7) where councillors sought answers as to who and why the trees were cut down and not pruned.
Councillor Alick Venning said: ‘There’s been a savage cutting down of trees at Lumburn Bends on the Callington Road. Does anyoen know who they belong to and why they were cut down? There were a lot of trees — along about half a mile.’
The trees were high up on a farm field bank on the A390 at the Lumburn Bends (Callington Road).
The council heard the area came under Gulworthy Parish Council, where the loss of the trees was also mentioned.
Tavistock councillors suggested the trees had been cut down because of ill health or as a road safety measure because they were in danger of growing further to overhang the road, obscuring drivers’ vision when travelling to Tavistock. The landowner was unavailable for comment.