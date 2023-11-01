Calstock in Bloom was joined by green-fingered volunteers from the village for their ‘community planting day’ at the weekend. With support from the locals, the group managed to plant an incredible 4,000 daffodil bulbs in just over two hours. Calstock in Bloom Chair, Colin Bates, explained the daffodils will act as part of the Valley’s horticultural heritage where locally grown blooms were sent to London markets via Calstock train station.