Horrabridge Rangers kicks off the new season with big ambitions as its new pavilion nears completion.
The club is part of the multi-sport Horrabridge Rangers Sports Association (HRSA) and gearing up for one of its most exciting seasons yet, with growth, inclusion and community spirit firmly at the heart of its plans.
From mini-bridgers to veterans, the club draws its players from the whole community and is proud to be part of the FA Community Thriving Clubs Programme.
HRSA’s reach extends well beyond its home base at Fillace Park in Horrabridge. It also operates and maintains pitches at Walkhampton, Yelverton and Crapstone.
With over 500 registered players and volunteers, HRSA offers football from grassroots beginners to senior competitive teams.
These extend from mini-bridgers (ages five to seven) through to junior teams, youth squads, senior men and women’s teams and over-50s walking football.
HRSA is also supporting beginner women’s football, with an ambition to create a Devon League over-40s walking football squad.
Off the pitch, the club’s vision is taking shape with the construction of a brand-new community pavilion at Fillace Park. A grand opening is planned for early 2026 to unveil modern changing rooms, a multi-functional community space and improved accessibility for all.
Ian Mulholland, HRSA secretary, said: “Our player pathway is stronger than ever, our community links are growing and our new pavilion will transform the experience for everyone who comes through our doors. This season, HRSA isn’t just playing football, it’s building a legacy for the whole community.
“Pre-season is underway, with competitive fixtures kicking off soon. Supporters are encouraged to get down to the pitches, enjoy the family-friendly atmosphere and cheer on their local teams.”
The association is seeking volunteers for roles in coaching, refereeing, team management, match-day support, administration and media.
No prior football experience is required, and full support will be provided.
The club is also appealing for new sponsors to help fund kit, equipment and facility improvements, offering local businesses a visible way to back grassroots sport.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.