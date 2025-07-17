The wonderful community spirit in Hatherleigh has never shone brighter following the incredible success of this year’s Hatherleigh Festival.
The week, from July 7-13, began with Old Schools transformed into an engaging venue for thought-provoking talks on conflict resolution and the science of heartbreak.
On Tuesday, Devon Shire Farm opened its gates for a day of inspiration. Local vet and internationally renowned photographer Bryony Herrod-Taylor led a nature photography workshop, followed by a captivating evening session with Ben May, showcasing how heavy horses still play a vital role in traditional market gardening.
By the Thursday, the festival picked up momentum as the marquee filled with laughter. Stand-up poets Chris White and Edward Tripp brought the house down with their witty performances and hilarious “limerick smash”.
Friday featured a full afternoon of water sports at Meeth Nature Reserve, courtesy of Encompass Training.
By evening, the square came alive with the sound of live music. Performances by Hatherleigh Silver Band, the Winsbury family, and the Dockneys kept the crowds buzzing.
Saturday delivered the classic festival experience: bustling streets lined with local artisan stalls and street food, a full line up of free live entertainment, and activities across town including art exhibitions, silversmithing, archery, a bug hunt, and a magical ‘after dark’ bat walk led by wildlife experts Joanna Pullin and Sarah Butcher.
The festival closed on Sunday with a heartfelt open-air church service led by the Revs Leigh Winsbury and Chris Jackson.
Families then enjoyed a Wacky Science Party, a puppet show, more fabulous craft workshops, and a relaxed afternoon of open mic talent hosted by Dave Holwill.
The Hatherleigh Festival Committee would like to extend its deepest thanks to the people of Hatherleigh. Your generosity, good spirit, and community energy made this week unforgettable. We are also incredibly grateful to our volunteers, workshop leaders, and especially sponsors – your support is the backbone of this magical event.
