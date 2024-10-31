Get ready for an enchanting evening at RHS Glow, the most dazzling event of the year at Rosemoor Gardens in North Devon!
Opening from November 15 to December 28, this year's Glow promises to be the grandest yet, featuring the longest illuminated route of all the RHS gardens at an impressive 1,830 meters.
As you embark on this magical journey, you'll be captivated by a spectacular light and sound show, powered by over 40 locations throughout the gardens.
The installation process is an impressive feat, requiring six dedicated crew members over 10 days, each walking around eight miles daily to bring this dreamy experience to life.
The adventure begins with a snowflake trail that guides visitors into the Stream Field, where exciting color-changing spheres await. Don’t forget to grab a hot pasty or mulled wine to enjoy as you stroll along the serene stream.
For the first time, guests can wander through a new rainbow tunnel leading to a magical waterfall.
As you continue through Lady Anne’s Arboretum, you'll be surrounded by ancient 'champion' trees covered in vibrant Christmas lights.
The journey also takes you through the Bicentenary Arboretum, showcasing the finest trees of the northern hemisphere, all illuminated by a colorful display.
Capture memorable moments with family and friends before dancing beneath an enormous mirror ball tree, comprised of seven giant disco balls with more than 84,000 individual mirrors!
If all this isn’t enough, take in the enchanting music from "Jack Frost – A Winter Story," narrated by Alan Titchmarsh, before admiring the beautiful light show reflected on the lakeside.
With family entertainment every evening, including street theatre and hand pan drum performances, there's something for everyone.
Don't miss the Winter Sculptures exhibition featuring 200 incredible works by UK artists, on display until January 31. For a delightful evening, reserve a "Glow Simple Supper" at the Garden Restaurant for just £20, including a £5 voucher for future use.
RHS Glow offers a magical night out for everyone, with special accommodations available for families needing a calmer experience. Secure your tickets soon to kick off your festive season in style!