Community-loved coffee shop closes

Sarah said: ‘Our first year was incredible. We were considering a second location then covid hit and that pretty much destroyed us. As much as our locals tried to support us, it was cheaper for us to stay closed. We did what we could but the custom has dropped off, it’s just not here and costs have gone up. We think it would’ve gone from strength to strength if the last three years hadn’t happened. I’m absolutely heart-broken. I’ve cried more times in the last three days than I ever have’.