Community-loved coffee shop closes

A GUNNISLAKE businesswoman says she is devastated at having to close the village’s only coffee shop which has not only served as a community hub but also a support network for local people who were struggling during covid and beyond.
The Koffi Lodge closed its doors at the weekend as result of the impact of the pandemic and rising costs due to the current financial crisis.
On Saturday (November 5) locals popped in to say their farewells and the final coffees and cakes were served by owner Sarah Reeves before the doors closed at 1pm.
Sarah battled tirelessly to keep the shop afloat, trying her best to adapt to the finanicial crisis and changes in life following the pandemic. She said this week she had no choice but to shut up shop now but explained how The Koffi Lodge had exceeded her dream.
Since opening its doors almost four years ago, the coffee shop has offered more than just coffees and cakes, it has provided a support network for groups and individuals in the community.
One of the ways The Koffi Lodge offered support for those in need was through a Chatter Natter table, a table that people could sit at if they wanted to chat with someone or required some support.
‘If anyone came to the counter and said “I need a Chatter Natter table” we’d stop what we were doing and sit with them and support them. It was for people that needed a minute or felt like they needed someone to sit with them’, said Sarah.
‘We’ve always tried to support everyone through everything’.
‘That’s the thing that people don’t realise is needed. The amount of babies I have held and rocked for mums that needed five minutes. Or we had a gentleman that lost his wife and for weeks we made him come in and help him through. Or we’ve tapped on people’s doors if we hadn’t seen them in a few days to check they’re okay.’
‘That’s the saddest thing. It’s not about the coffee, it’s been so much more for the local community, a place for people to go. We are 100% more than just a coffee shop. We’ve had family renunions here, anniversaries, birthday parties...I hate that it’s all going to go.’
Wendy Murphy, a St Ann’s Chapel resident said: ‘I’m new to the area and they go the extra mile to make you feel welcome. It’s sad for the community as everything seems to be closing. The community is going to lose a lot because it is a good gathering space. People that live on their own, all gather here.’
The Koffi Lodge was also the location for a local craft and church group. Jan Briggs, a local resident echoed Wendy’s views and said: ‘I’d started bringing my sister here on a Wednesday to the Alzheimers craft group. It’s really sad that it’s shutting. Sarah’s lovely, jolly and really positive for the community and she’s got the biggest heart.’
Sarah said: ‘Our first year was incredible. We were considering a second location then covid hit and that pretty much destroyed us. As much as our locals tried to support us, it was cheaper for us to stay closed. We did what we could but the custom has dropped off, it’s just not here and costs have gone up. We think it would’ve gone from strength to strength if the last three years hadn’t happened. I’m absolutely heart-broken. I’ve cried more times in the last three days than I ever have’.
Looking to the future, Sarah, who goes by the nickname ‘Sparkly’ is trying to remain positive despite her sadness and is considering pursuing a career in mental health as a result of the support she has been able to offer the local community through her experiences of owning a coffee shop.
‘It was my dream to have a coffee shop and it’s surpassed that, said Sarah.
‘This isn’t a fail, it’s a success but it’s time for a new story. I can still go and help people. My nickname is ‘Sparkly’ and I can still bring some sparkle into other people’s lives.’
