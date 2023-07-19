Tavistock Community Gardening group is asking for volunteers to help with ‘greening’ the town, brightening areas and supporting bees and butterflies.
The group is ten years old and welcomes new gardeners. The group works with Tavistock Town Council, local businesses and other groups to soften the urban landscape.
Gardeners raise seeds in a polytunnel, learn new methods of cultivation and about varieties of plants, establish wildflower areas to promote diversity and treat gardening as regular exercise. For more details email: [email protected]