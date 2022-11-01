Community coffee afternoon
Tuesday 15th November 2022 8:00 pm
The coffee afternoon will take place on November 28. (Pixabay )
ST ANN’S Chapel community group monthly coffee afternoons will now be raising money for the village and for charities.
The monthly group welcomes everyone of all ages from the community and surrounding areas to join them for the monthly coffee afternoon. The event will take place at The Rifle Volunteer on Monday November 28 from 3pm-5pm. This month the group wil be raising money for St Luke’s. Hospice Half the money will go to the charity and the other half will go towards St Ann’s Chapel village improvements.
The group is asking people if they have a charity or local cause you would like them to support please let them know by emailing: [email protected]
