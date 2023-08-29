Helen described a range of small-scale measures which are being implemented to test their effectiveness responding to high rainfall in the Blackbrook catchment. These measures are also designed to prevent soilo loss, retain soil health, and preerve and encourage wildlife. Such projects include, so-called leaky dams which slow down water but do not stop it, using native wild plants and trees and hedges along streams and rivers to reduce water overflowing bank and slow water flow and reduce the sweeping away of nutrients, Also, managing graaing animals to reduce soil compaction and enable different grasses to be planted. Residents are also asked if they wish to join flood groups and become citizen scientists by collecting data from wildlife to assess the quality of and nature of river flow as early indicators of floods.