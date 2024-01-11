OFSTED inspectors have concluded Tavistock College has made progress towards raising standards after a previous warning that it needs to improve.
The education standards body is reporting back following a second Ofsted monitoring visit to the secondary school in November.
This follows a full Ofsted inspection in May 2022 which rated the school as ‘inadequate’ and highlighted widespread bullying and poor behaviour disrupting lessons.
The latest monitoring report states: “Leaders have made progress to improve the school, but more work is necessary for the school to be no longer judged as having serious weakness.”
The visit saw inspectors evaluate the effectiveness of the personal development curriculum, leaders’ management of behaviour and the provision for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).
It concluded that the school had identified clearly how it would rectify the areas of weakness identified in the previous inspection.
The report noted that the school has a revised personal, social and health education curriculum and a well-structured programme to teach pupils about society. However, it also said that pupils do not fully engage in this teaching.
The school has ensured pupils understand the importance of creating a culture in school and beyond where pupils with protected characteristics are safe and well-supported. But some pupils say bullying persists.
Ofsted says a new college charter has significantly reduced student suspensions and other sanctions, while senior staff have prioritised improvements to behaviour and attendance.
This has led to ‘swift’ responses to issues with solutions tailored to the needs of students.
The report said the school has refined the support provided to SEND pupils. All staff have information about pupils’ needs and how best to support these. All staff receive ongoing training on adapting teaching so SEND pupils learn successfully but this is not yet reflected in all subjects.
This latest report revealed that external support has been drafted in to the college by the inspectors to oversee the improvements, with a director for social inclusion appointed on a one-year secondment.