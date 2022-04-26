Collection brings in hundreds for Ukrainian refugees

Members of the Tavistock Lions’ Club turned out in force in Bedford Square last week for a bucket collection in aid of the Ukrainian refugees. Wearing bobble hats in Ukrainian colours, which had been made by the wives of two club members, the Lions collected around £687. Lion Steve Grummitt said that members we were all amazed at the continued generosity of the people of Tavistock especially as there had been several recent street collection for the same cause. With gift aid, a donation of £875 has been made to the Lions’ Club International Foundation (LCIF) which ensures that the full amount is channelled direct to similar clubs close to the area of conflict. The club would like to thank Ben and Dan at Tavy Signs for the loan of the A frame and the posters which they supplied free of charge.