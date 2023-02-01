A LEADING councillor has decribed the newly announced closure of the Tavistock clothing store M&Co as a ‘blow to the high street’.
Andy Hutton, Tavistock town councillor and deputy mayor, said: ‘The closure of M&Co is certainly a blow to Tavistock.
‘Tavistock has and prides itself on many individual, one off shops but we also value having some high street name as well.
‘M and Co was a good shop for reasonably priced functional clothing.
‘It employs several local people who will need to find new jobs.
‘In the past they also did good children’s clothing, so my grandchildren, including some living in France will miss them.’
M&Co confirmed this week it is to shut all of its stores later in the spring after being bought out of administration.
The Scottish chain was bought by AK Retail after being put into administration for the second time in December.
However, branches around the UK, including those in Liskeard and Launceston, announced on social media that the deal did not include the stores or staff.
The joint statement said: ‘As we haven’t received any funded, deliverable offers that would result in the transfer of the company’s stores or staff to a potential buyer, this means that all of our stores will close.
‘The M&Co brand has been purchased, but unfortunately this does not include a future for our stores, website or staff.
‘We will trade all of our stores until Easter, and then begin the close down process. We will update you closer to the time of our actual closing date.’
Janna Sanders, spokesperson for Tavistock Business Improvment District, (BID) said: ‘BID is obviously very saddened that the high street giant like M&Co is closing, despite news of a buy-out.
‘Tavistock prides itself on the wide range of chain and independent stores, so this news is really disappointing.’
The post continues that it acknowledged that ‘this is a very difficult time for staff working in the stores and we ask for respect and understanding when raising the issue.’
Customers are thanked for their ‘continuous support’ and are encouraged to keep visiting stores until they close permanently.
M&Co loyal customer Annette Burch said: ‘It’s terrible they’re closing down. I always come here. It’s not the cheapest, but it’s good value because it’s well made and lasts a long time.
‘The trouble is there’s not much choice for people like me who don’t have much. I like to support my locals and its sad to see any close.’
Another customer of the Tavistock store, Lizzy Masters said: ‘I will miss M&Co. I like coming to Tavistock anyway because it is a nicer place to shop than Plymouth and whenever I do, I pop into M&Co.
‘It is cheap and cheerful and I’ve often found bargains. Tavistock clothes shops are generally more expensive and it is good to have a mixture. It is a shame the town can’t support both.’
The town’s New Look store closed in 2018.