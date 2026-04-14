Paris in the 1920s comes to Dartmoor with a rare screening of a landmark silent film with the added attraction of live music.
Audiences are invited to step back in time into 1920s Paris with a special screening of a film made an astonishing 101 years ago.
To make the one-night only event extra special, the restored film will be screened along with a score played live with two musicians.
The 1925 film Phantom of the the Moulin Rouge (Le fantome du Moulin-Rouge, directed by René Clair) will be screened on Friday, April 24, 7.30pm in the Jubilee Hall, Chagford.
Accompanying the on-screen action will be experienced silent film performers Elizabeth-Jane Baldry (harp) and Stephen Horne (piano, flute, accordion).
A spokespeson for the event organisers said: “This unique cultural treat in Chagford on Friday (April 24) is a rare opportunity to experience a new restoration of one of silent cinema’s most inventive and visually striking works as it was originally intended - on the big screen, accompanied by live music.”
Rene Clair’s ‘Fantôme of the Moulin Rouge’, is a whimsical and surreal tale set in the bohemian heart of Paris.
Blending comedy, fantasy, and early cinematic trickery, the film follows a young man, unlucky in love, whose spirit becomes mysteriously detached from his body, leading to a series of comic and crazy happenings.
Widely celebrated for its creativity and charm, the feature film remains a landmark of early European cinema.
A spokesman added: “Enhancing the screening will be a live music score performed by international musicians, harpist Elizabeth-Jane Baldry, and multi-instrumentalist Stephen Horne.
“With their signature combination sound of piano, harp, accordion, and flute, the award-winning duo regularly perform together at film festivals across Europe, blending historic films with live musical artistry.”
For this special Chagford evening, they will create an immersive soundscape that complements and elevates the film’s entertaining mix of poignancy, suspense and comedy.
Elizabeth-Jane Baldry said: “I absolutely love this film. It’s laugh-out-loud funny in places, as well as a touching story of star-crossed lovers.
“The location scenes are fabulous - it’s just incredible to see footage of hectic Parisian streets as they really existed 100 years ago.
“The dancing girls of the Moulin Rouge are adorable, and this new restoration even includes previously lost footage of a dazzling underground 1920s Parisian nightclub.”
To add to the atmosphere, the evening will also feature a bar serving ‘Green Fairy Absinthe’, the legendary spirit of Parisian café culture.
The film is hailed as a classic for its its pioneering role in early fantasy cinema, using unique special effects providing a dreamlike vision of the iconic cabaret at a frenetic pace and blending humour with fantasy.
The film stars Albert Préjean, Sandra Milovanoff and Paul Ollivie recognised for its surrealistic storytelling and 1920s Parisian aesthetic. It has been regularly screened down the years, with live music to showcase its stylistic, old-world charm and known as an enjoyable, well-made classic of the silent era.
Further details on the screening at Sally’s Newsagents, Chagford.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.